Most loved movies based in UP, Bihar

Love movies that show India's simplicity and rawness? Away from your homeland, and missing it? Then these films will take you back! Watch these beautiful tales and feel right at home!
If you also love movies that show the simplicity and the rawness of these states, or if you are away from your homeland, these films will take you back! Watch these beautiful tales and feel right at home!
Luka Chuppi (2019): A rom-com set in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, starring Kriti and Kartik. The film explores the concept of live-in relationships.
Nil Battey Sannata (2016): This social drama from Uttar Pradesh tells the story of a mother who fights to educate her daughter.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): Set in Purnia, Bihar, this heartwarming film explores the love story of an overweight school teacher and a ‘not so highly educated’ businessman.
Gulaab Gang (2014): This action-comedy from UP stars Madhuri Dixit as a fearless vigilante who fights for the rights of women in her village.
Bareilly Ki Barfi! (2017): This delightful rom-com is set in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. It's a charming tale of self-discovery, unexpected love, and family.
Patna Shukla (2023): This political drama, set in Patna, Bihar, dives into the dark underbelly of student politics.
Masaan (2015): It is a critically acclaimed Indian drama, and social-commentary film set in the holy city of Varanasi.
Tanu Weds Manu (2011): A free-spirited woman in Delhi clashes with a traditional NRI seeking a bride, leading to an unexpected marriage.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020): It tackles the subject of same-sex relationships and societal acceptance for LGBTQ+ couples in a comedic yet heartwarming way.
Thanks For Reading!
