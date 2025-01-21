Mr. Sunshine to Twenty Five; TOP 10 Korean that’ll tug at your heartstrings
Jan 21, 2025
From tragic love stories to poignant family dramas, Korean melodramas have something to offer to everyone. Here are 10 melodramas that will make you cry.
Mr. Sunshine: The story revolves around a young boy who ends up in the US after the 1871 Shinmiyabgyo incident and returns to Korea during a historical turning point.
My Mister: The story centers on a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s struggling with their lives. The two become friends and start to help each other.
The Red Sleeve- When Yi San, a prince, takes the throne from his evil grandpa, he intends to alter the rules of his realm. He falls for Deok-Im, a court lady, as his concubine after falling in love with her.
Hymn of Death: Based on true events, set during the Japanese colonial period in Korea follows married playwright Kim Woo-Jin but falls in love with Yun Sim-Deok, a famous soprano.
Kill Me, Heal Me: A lovely drama about the son of a wealthy family who has multiple personalities and secretly hires a psychiatrist to test his multiple personalities. The two fall in love.
Goblin: An immortal goblin, Kin Shin who finds a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and help him pull out the sword.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Starring Kim Soo-hyun follows Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children’s book writer who moves to her hometown and opens up about her love interest.
Uncontrollably Fond: The plot focuses on two classmates who were separated during their teenage years due to an ill-fate relationship. After a few years, the two become different persons.
Youth of May: The series by Song Min-yeob, set in 1980 during the Gwangju Uprising follows a medical student who gets married to a nurse. Their love seems to be destined.
Twenty Five, Twenty One- A romantic drama about a teenage fencer who meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. The two fall in love.