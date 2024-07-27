Mumbai Rains: Top 10 romantic songs for this rainy season

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

The heartfelt melody "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 encapsulates the essence of love in the rain.

Half Girlfriend's "Baarish" is a lovely song that honors romance in the rain.

Kaminey's song "Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai" A beautiful tune that combines romanticism with the calm atmosphere of rain.

Rainy evenings are made more romantic with the classic romantic song "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" by Ajnabee.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya's song "Jeene Laga Hoon" A lovely, catchy music that fits in perfectly with the monsoon atmosphere.

Jackpot - "Kabhi Jo Badal Barse" A seductive song that is a perfect fit for the rainy weather.

Jab We Met's "Tum Se Hi" is a charming song that captures the essence of love in the rain.

"Hum Tum" is a sweet and upbeat song that is ideal for a rainy day.

Shree 420's song, "Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua" A timeless classic that is still well-liked on soggy days.

"Barso Re" - Guru - A bright and upbeat song that perfectly conveys the happiness of romantic monsoon.

