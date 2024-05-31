Munjya to Stree: Must-watch films inspired by Indian folklore

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Stree is a horror-comedy that flips the classic ghost story and is one of the first Indian folklore movies.

The movie blends humor with social commentary in a small town haunted by a vengeful spirit targeting men.

Tumbaad explores the myth of greed and its consequences through hidden treasures and ancestral curses.

The movie features breathtaking visuals and a captivating narrative and is a must-watch for many.

Bulbbul is a period drama about a child bride who grows into a woman of strength and vengeance.

Inspired by folktales of oppressed women and supernatural retribution, focusing on female agency and defiance.

Kantara is a Kannada film exploring the conflict between humans and a mystical forest spirit.

The movie is rooted in folklore about ancient deities and the balance between nature and man.

Munjya is an upcoming Hindi feature film about the legend Munjya, releasing on June 7, 2024.

The movie is highly anticipated to be a thrilling monster movie with a folkloric twist.

