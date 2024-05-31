Munjya to Stree: Must-watch films inspired by Indian folklore
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Stree is a horror-comedy that flips the classic ghost story and is one of the first Indian folklore movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie blends humor with social commentary in a small town haunted by a vengeful spirit targeting men.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbaad explores the myth of greed and its consequences through hidden treasures and ancestral curses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie features breathtaking visuals and a captivating narrative and is a must-watch for many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul is a period drama about a child bride who grows into a woman of strength and vengeance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspired by folktales of oppressed women and supernatural retribution, focusing on female agency and defiance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara is a Kannada film exploring the conflict between humans and a mystical forest spirit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is rooted in folklore about ancient deities and the balance between nature and man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Munjya is an upcoming Hindi feature film about the legend Munjya, releasing on June 7, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is highly anticipated to be a thrilling monster movie with a folkloric twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 South blockbuster remakes that flopped in Bollywood
Find Out More