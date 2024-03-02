Murder Mubaarak to Yodha: Top 9 films to watch in March 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
"The Crew" is an exciting journey with a diverse cast that promises to be an exciting adventure.
"Laapataa Ladies" offers a novel viewpoint on empowerment by delving into the lives of women who defy social expectations.
With its epic tale of bravery and heroism, "Yodha" is sure to enthrall audiences.
With its captivating historical story, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" illuminates the life and legacy of a revolutionary freedom fighter.
"Dune 2" offers breathtaking graphics and sophisticated storytelling as it carries on the epic saga of the desert planet.
"Kaagaz 2" continues the captivating journey of its protagonist, delving more into the tale of resiliency and bureaucracy.
The gripping murder mystery in "Murder Mubaarak" is full of unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers wondering right up to the very end.
"Bastar - The Naxal Story" attempts to shed light on intricate socio-political themes by providing a realistic representation of insurgency and struggle in central India.
"Shaitaan" is a psychological thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it delves into the darker sides of human nature.
