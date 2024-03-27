Murder Mubarak and Top 10 other movies based on English novels

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

Recent Netflix release, Murder Mubarak is based on Club You To Death by Anuja Chauhan.

Aisha, a romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's Emma

Haider was an epic adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet but set in Kashmir.

Lootera, a historical romance was adapted from O. Henry’s The Last Leaf.

Phantom, an action thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif is based on the novel, Mumbai Avengers by Gabriel Khan and Hussain Zaidi.

Omkara, based on Shakespeare's play Othello.

The Namesake is the film adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name.

Kohraa, a classic adaptation with a twist on Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca.

Tere Mere Sapne, based on Mark Twain's The Prince and the Pauper.

Maqbool starring Irrfan Khan was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

