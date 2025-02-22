Must watch Bhumi Pednekar romcom films

Feb 22, 2025

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a story about an arranged marriage between a overweight women and a unwilling husband.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is chaotic romcom.

Pati Patni aur Woh explores fun love triangle.

Bala is a romcom about a man facing premature baldness.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha centres social drama about a man fighting to build toilet for his wife.

Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare centres love, marriage and self-discovery.

Badhaai do revolves around LGBTQ+ love story.

Thank You for Coming is a bold and modern romcom.

Govinda Naam Mera is a quirky romantic comedy.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi starting Bhumi Pednekar is a comedic misunderstanding in relationships.

