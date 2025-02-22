Must watch Bhumi Pednekar romcom films
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 22, 2025
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a story about an arranged marriage between a overweight women and a unwilling husband.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is chaotic romcom.
Pati Patni aur Woh explores fun love triangle.
Bala is a romcom about a man facing premature baldness.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha centres social drama about a man fighting to build toilet for his wife.
Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare centres love, marriage and self-discovery.
Badhaai do revolves around LGBTQ+ love story.
Thank You for Coming is a bold and modern romcom.
Govinda Naam Mera is a quirky romantic comedy.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi starting Bhumi Pednekar is a comedic misunderstanding in relationships.
