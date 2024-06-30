Nadanna Sambhavam and other South movies about marriage

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2024

Nadanna Sambhavam explores the dynamics of a married couple’s relationship as they move into a new colony.

Pellichoopulu, a light-hearted rom-com where a couple, meeting for an arranged marriage, embark on a business venture together.

Band Baaja Baaraat, a young woman plans her own wedding but gets caught in a love triangle.

Kalyana Samayal Saadham, an urban couple's wedding plans take a humorous turn when they face unexpected personal challenges.

Varane Avashyamund explores the intertwining lives of four individuals in an apartment complex as they search for suitable marriage partners.

Uyyala Jampala, a charming rural love story where childhood friends realize their love for each other.

Thirumanam Enum Nikkah follows a couple pretending to be from different religious backgrounds to impress their families for marriage.

Happy Wedding humorously depicts the pre-wedding jitters and misunderstandings among friends and family preparing for a wedding.

