Newtopia, Friendly Rivalry and other new K-drama releasing in February 2025
Roger Khuraijam
Jan 26, 2025
From spy thriller to lovely romance, here are some K-dramas releasing in February 2025.
Newtopia is set to release on 7 February on Prime Video, it's about a soldier and his girlfriend who must navigate zombie-ridden Seoul when a sudden zombie outbreak occurs.
Kick Kick Kick Kick, releasing on February 5 on KBS2, focuses on Ji Jin-hee and Jo Young-sik, who are former stars who decided to establish a new content production company, Kick Kick Kick Kick Company.
Melo Movie will premiere on Netflix on February 14, follows a film critic and an aspiring director who reunites after years of being apart.
My Dearest Nemesis, set to release on 17 February on tvN, follows Baek Su Jeong who leads a planning team at a renowned department store and meets her new boss and her first love.
Undercover High School follows a man who is an NIS agent goes undercover as a high school student. It is scheduled for February 21 on MBC TV.
The Witch revolves around Dong-Jin who is the best in the field of data mining and his reason for his success is Mi-Jeong but was called a witch by everyone. It is set to release on 15 February on Channel A.
Buried Hearts revolves around a man who hacks into a 2 trillion won political slush fund to save himself, while a powerful figure loses the fortune after killing someone. It is set to release on 14 February on SBS TV.
The Scandal of Chunhwa is an upcoming South Korean sageuk romance television series starring Go Ara, Chang Ryul, and Kang Chan-hee. It will be released on February 6 on TVING.
Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean teen mystery thriller television series based on a webtoon of the same name. It is scheduled to release on February 10 on U+ Mobile TV.
