NTR Jr. Birthday: RRR and other highest-grossing movies of the Telugu superstar

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

As NTR Jr. celebrates his 41st birthday on 20th May 2024, we take a look at some of his highest-grossing movies.

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic action drama became a global hit, grossing over ₹1200 crores worldwide.

Jai Lava Kusa saw Jr. NTR played a triple role and the movie grossed around ₹130 crores.

Janatha Garage, directed by Koratala Siva, the movie earned approximately ₹135 crores.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was an action drama that collected about ₹158 crores.

Nannaku Prematho, directed by Sukumar, and the movie collected close to ₹87 crores.

Temper was an action film starring NTR and directed by Puri Jagannadh earned around ₹74 crores.

Baadshah is an action-comedy film that grossed around ₹55 crores.

The first song of his upcoming pan-India movie Devara was recently released, he’ll be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

NTR is also set to join the cast of War for the sequel in which he’ll be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan.

