Pathaan 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 and more sequels that will rule box office in coming years
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will continue to star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role with Madhur Dixit reprising her role.
Stree 2 will continue to feature Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the next iteration of the movie.
There are also rumors about Pathaan 2 which is in the works.
Animal Park will also be released this year or in the upcoming year.
War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan but this time alongside NTR Jr.
Superstar movie franchise, Krrish will continue with its 4th movie in the series.
Welcome to the Jungle is all set to release this Christmas reportedly, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Another Akshay Kumar starrer that could be released this year is Hera Pheri 3.
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Singham Again is also set to feature a lady Singham with Deepika starring in the movie.
Housefull 5 will be yet another Akshay Kumar starrer releasing Diwali 2024.
