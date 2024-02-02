Poonam Pandey death: Top 10 TV shows and films that featured the bold actress

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024

The 2017 action movie Aa Gaya Hero tells the story of a brave police officer who goes after a terrorist who has political support.

Fear Factor: Action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008), in which competitors undertake tasks while facing their phobias.

A reality show called Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Lock Upp (2022) follows celebrities who are imprisoned and must do tasks in order to survive.

The 2013 drama thriller Nasha tells the story of a teenage guy who develops feelings for his new acting teacher.

The Journey of Karma (2018) is a drama about a poor girl who, with the assistance of an enigmatic elderly man, attempts to follow her aspirations of becoming a worker in America.

In the 2017 drama GST - Galti Sirf Tumhari, a group of friends and their love partners deal with betrayal and retaliation.

In the criminal thriller Love in a Taxi (2023), two taxi drivers meet two unusual customers while working shifts.

The 2015 action romance thriller Malini & Co. centers on a Mumbai massage parlor owner.

A reality show called Dance of the Lizards (2011) features competitors dancing alongside lizards.

A drama series that delves into the mysteries surrounding Room No. 911, named Honeymoon Suite Room No. 911 (2023).

