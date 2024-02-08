Propose Day 2024: Top 9 songs to confess your love for the special someone

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024

Expression of love gets way easier when SRK's Ankhon mein Teri is playing.

Let your love know that for you its only them who is special by playing Tum Hi Ho.

Pehli Nazar Mein is one of the most romantic songs of all time.

The feeling of first love is very special, and you can express it by singing Pehla Nasha.

Let your partner know, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam has the perfect lyrics to express what you feel about them.

Ask your love to give Zara Dil Mein De Jagah Tu in the most melodic way.

Tu Chahiye is a cute romantic song with great beats to make you feel happy.

Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi mein Baat Baangayi is the best way to let them know that you love them.

Confirm your feelings to them by singing Haan Tu Hai.

Its important to give a hint to the other person about your love, therefore, you can go with Tera Hone Lagahu this propose day.

