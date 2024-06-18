Pushpa 2 and other Top 10 upcoming South Indian movie releases in second half of 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is all set to be released on cinema’s soon, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and more.

Pushpa 2, the upcoming fan-favourite movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna now stands delayed with its release date pushed to December 6.

Devara Part 1, a historical epic starring jr. NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled for a 2nd September release date.

Another historical epic that is scheduled for a 2024 release is Suriya’s Kanguva starring Boby Deol, Disha Patani and others.

Double iSmart, a sci-fi film starring Ram Pothineni in key role and Sanjay Dutt as the villain, releasing this Indepedence Day.

Thangalaan is an upcoming movie which will revolve around the mining workers of the Kolar gold field.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan, upcoming Tamil action movie is scheduled for a 2024 release too.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, the second part of the vigilante action drama could release on 12th July.

Another Kamal Haasan movie, Thug Life will be directed by Mani Ratnam featuring an ensemble cast.

Dhanush’s Raayan is an upcoming Tamil action thriller which could release in July as well.

