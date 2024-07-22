Pushpa 2, Kanguva and more: Top 10 most-awaited Tamil and Telugu movies
Nikita Thakkar
| Jul 22, 2024
Among the Telugu movies, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most-awaited one. The film is releasing in December this year.
Jr NTR's magnum-opus Devara Part 1 is also on the list shared by Ormax Media. It is releasing on September 27.
Pawan Kalyan's movie OG is on the list too. It is going to be a gangster thriller.
Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are collaborating for a movie called Spirit. The Telugu drama is much-awaited especially after the success of Animal.
Prashanth Verma's Jai Hanuman is quite talked-about, however, reports suggest that it has been pushed to 2026.
Actor Vijay's Tamil movie The Greatest of All Time is highly-awaited. The expected release date is September 5, 2024.
After the stupendous success of Kaithi, fans are desperate to see Karthi back in action mode with its part 2.
Thani Oruvan 2 starring Jayam Ravi is also on the cards. The Tamil action thriller is being directed by Mohan Raja.
Viduthalai Part 2 stars Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj and many more. The film's release date is yet to be announced.
Kanguva is also among the most-awaited Tamil movies. Bobby Deol will make his South debut with this Suriya starrer.
