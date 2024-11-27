Pushpa 2, Pathaan 2 and Stree 3: 10 big franchise films that will set the screens on fire
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 27, 2024
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating the right kind of noise. It will hit theatres on December 5, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's spy avatar received immense love. Fans can't wait to see him back in action with Pathaan 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD Sequel is confirmed and fans want to know what's next in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's mythological dystopian saga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love it or hate it, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park is something that will definitely roar loudly like the first part.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After Kantara's success, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has got the franchise fans excited. It will release in October next year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 turned out to be biggest hit of Bollywood this year. The audience can't wait to know when Stree 3 will go in production.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR entertained people and even Hollywood became a fan. SS Rajamouli has confirmed the sequel and we can't wait to see what's next.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 is confirmed and Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty will definitely tickle our funnybones AGAIN. Imagine all the memes...
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After HanuMan's success, Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty will change the course of the franchise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Like Stree, Bhediya is also loved for its horror and comedy. Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 is expected to release next year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Housefull 5 last schedule begins: Full cast, shoot location and other details
Find Out More