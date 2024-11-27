Pushpa 2, Pathaan 2 and Stree 3: 10 big franchise films that will set the screens on fire

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is creating the right kind of noise. It will hit theatres on December 5, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan's spy avatar received immense love. Fans can't wait to see him back in action with Pathaan 2.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel is confirmed and fans want to know what's next in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's mythological dystopian saga.

Love it or hate it, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park is something that will definitely roar loudly like the first part.

After Kantara's success, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has got the franchise fans excited. It will release in October next year.

Stree 2 turned out to be biggest hit of Bollywood this year. The audience can't wait to know when Stree 3 will go in production.

RRR entertained people and even Hollywood became a fan. SS Rajamouli has confirmed the sequel and we can't wait to see what's next.

Hera Pheri 3 is confirmed and Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty will definitely tickle our funnybones AGAIN. Imagine all the memes...

After HanuMan's success, Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty will change the course of the franchise.

Like Stree, Bhediya is also loved for its horror and comedy. Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 is expected to release next year.

