Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's birthday: Celebrating the most iconic performances
Nishant
| Apr 08, 2024
National star Allu Arjun is all set to turn 42 years old on April 8th, 2024.
As we await the release of his upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule, take a look at some of the performances that make him great.
In the first part of Pushpa, Pushpa 1: The Rise, Arjun delivered a compelling performance as a red sandalwood smuggler.
The fans loved the role and the conviction and dedication of Allu behind the role making it one of his best-ever.
Julayi was a comedy-action movie where Arjun’s both comic timing and action sequences impressed the audience.
The movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo highlighted his charismatic screen presence and unmatched dance skills.
Allu Arjun's performance in Aarya 2 was praised for its portrayal of a lovelorn protagonist was relatable to many.
His ability to effortlessly transition between genres showcased his versatility as an actor in the movie S/O Satyamurthy.
These are only a few of his standout roles and the actor has much more to his name than these 5 roles.
