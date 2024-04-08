Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's box office collections and blockbusters
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 08, 2024
With an astounding 365 crores in revenue, Pushpa dominated the worldwide box office.
Despite having an 85 crore budget, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stunned viewers all over the world by generating an incredible 260 crores.
Sarrainodu proved its strength at the box office, earning a whopping 126 crores.
Duvvada Jagannadham amassed a delightful 119 crores, winning both hearts and money.
Gurram's race to glory resulted in a worldwide collection of 103 crores.
Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India left a lasting impression at the box office, earning a healthy 70 crores.
S/O Satyamurthy attracted notice and made 91 crores in theaters altogether.
While entertaining crowds, Julayi earned a total of 67 crores.
Iddarammayilatho, which made approximately 51.2 crores, danced its way into the hearts of audiences.
Badrinath contributed over 50.4 crores, which had a substantial effect.
