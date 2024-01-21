Pushpa 2 to Kalki: Top 10 highly awaited Tamil, Telugu movies of 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is highly awaited as fans can’t wait to see him back in the role of Pushpa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas’ next release Kalki 2898 AD features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, etc making it a movie to look forward to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will also see its release this year and fans are stoked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol and Suriya’s Kanguva are all set to be part of the action fantasy movie Kanguva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan come together for Devara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathji will soon be back in action again with Vidhuthalai Part 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While not much is known about the release of Kaithi 2, the expected release date of the movie stands this year only

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan is all set to get a squeal after almost 10 years of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming movie OG.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spirit which would be Prabhas’ 25th movie was in pre-production till last year as fans await a new update for the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-watched international web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More