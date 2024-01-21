Pushpa 2 to Kalki: Top 10 highly awaited Tamil, Telugu movies of 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is highly awaited as fans can’t wait to see him back in the role of Pushpa.
Prabhas’ next release Kalki 2898 AD features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, etc making it a movie to look forward to.
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 will also see its release this year and fans are stoked.
Bobby Deol and Suriya’s Kanguva are all set to be part of the action fantasy movie Kanguva.
NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan come together for Devara.
Vijay Sethupathji will soon be back in action again with Vidhuthalai Part 2.
While not much is known about the release of Kaithi 2, the expected release date of the movie stands this year only
Thani Oruvan is all set to get a squeal after almost 10 years of its release.
Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming movie OG.
Spirit which would be Prabhas’ 25th movie was in pre-production till last year as fans await a new update for the same.
