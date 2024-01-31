Pushpa 2, War 2 and more Top 10 upcoming movie sequels that can set box office on fire
Jan 31, 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule is a much-awaited sequel featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It will release on August 15.
After the success of War, the sequel of the is in the making. It will feature Jr NTR and John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his role in War 2.
Ajay Devgn’s cop action movie, Singham Again is set for a grand release this year alongside many other stars playing key roles.
Family entertainment series, Welcome to the Jungle will be the continuation of the Welcome series starring Akshay Kumar and others.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be a box office hit and with news regarding Vidya Balan reprising the role of Manjulika, the expectations are sky-high.
Yash’s trademark series KGF will continue with KGF: Chapter 3. It is expected to be bigger and better.
Tiger vs Pathaan will be a continuation of both - Tiger and Pathaan series in which we will see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.
Horror comedy movie, Stree will also have a sequel releasing this year featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be the sequel to the movie Haseen Dillruba and is expected to have a similar star cast of Vikrant Massey and Tapsee Pannu.
Housefull will have its 5th instalment hitting the theatres in Diwali as per the official sources.
