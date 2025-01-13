Raavan, Return of Hanuman and more; top 10 movies based on Indian mythology
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2025
From the epic battles of the Mahabharata to the enchanting stories of Hanuman, these movies will transport you to a world of legendary heroes. Here is a list of top ten.
Raavan- Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film follows a bandit who kidnaps an officer’s wife. He falls in love with her but lets her go, only to realise that she also is in love with him.
Baahubali: The Beginning- Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set in the Kingdom of Mahishmati follows Shivudu who is raised by the tribal people. He learns about his royal heritage and tries to find his true legacy.
Ram Setu- This action-adventure film, starring Akshay Kumar, focusses on an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu.
Karthikeya- Karthikeya, who enjoys cracking mysteries, travels to Subramanyapuram to look into the temple where a poisonous snake is frightening the locals.
Adipurush- Inspired by the epic Ramayana, the plot revolves around the exiled prince Raghav's journey to rescue his wife Janaki from the demon king Lankesh.
Kalki 2898 AD- The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD where the city of Kasi's destiny is altered when Lord Vishnu’s final avatar launches a new war against darkness.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva- A fantasy action-adventure film directed by Ayan Mukerji centres on Shiva and Isha, a young couple who learns about the secrets of the Brahmastara and tries to stop the forces of evil.
Subrahmanyapuram- The story follows Karthik, an atheist who visits a temple in a remote village. However, a series of suicides happen, and the supernatural nature compels him to investigate.
Return of Hanuman- This animated action-adventure film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, centres on Lord Hanuman who asks gods to be reborn as a human being to help a child in trouble.