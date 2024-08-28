Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2 and more Top 10 actors who dressed up as women for films
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 28, 2024
Rajkummar Rao recently drop a few pictures from a scene that never made to Stree 2. It has him dressed as a girl.
Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana slipped into the character of a woman for Dream Girl.
Varun Dhawan became a nurse for Coolie No 1.
Saif Ali Khan killed it as a woman in Humshakals even though the film tanked at the box office.
Riteish Deshmukh has played a woman in films a few times. In Apna Sapna Money Money he was simply outstanding.
Salman Khan dressed up like a woman in a nice satin dress for the movie Jaan-E-Mann.
Sanjay Dutt dressed up like a woman for the song Allah Meri Laaj Bachana from Mera Faisla.
For Mere Angne Mein song, Amitabh Bachchan donned many different avatars as he wore sarees, salwa-kameez.
For an advertisement, Aamir Khan wore a salwar-kameez.
For web series Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in dresses and more.
