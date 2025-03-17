Rajpal Yadav's TOP 10 characters you can't forget
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 17, 2025
Rajpal Yadav have played iconic unforgettable characters in bollywood.
Chhota Pandit played a funny priest in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
In Chup Chup Ke, he played Bandya, a poor guy.
He played a crazy astrologer who create chaos in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
In Hungama, his character always tries to trick people.
Nandu in Dhol is a silly yet lovable friend who in search for easy money.
Gullu in Bhagam Bhag is a character who accidentally get involved in murder mystery.
Rajpal played a nosy relative Mama in Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh.
He played the priest character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
He played Chhota Don, a wannabe gangster who pretends to be dangerous in Partner.
