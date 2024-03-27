Ram Charan Birthday: Top 10 highest-rated movies of the RRR superstar
Nishant
| Mar 27, 2024
As Ram Charan celebrates his 39th birthday on 27th March 2024, we take a look at some of his best and highest-rated works.
Rangasthalam 1985, follows Chitti Babu who alongside his brother tries to overthrow an unlawful regime of the village president, with a rating of 8.2.
RRR follows a fearless warrior goes face to face against a cop working for the British Raj clash in pre-independent India. With a rating of 7.8.
Magadheera has a rating of 7.7 and follows a warrior reincarnated centuries later fighting to win back his love and kingdom.
Dhruva, also with a 7.7 rating is about a cop who takes on a dangerous mission to bring down a powerful criminal.
Orange follows a man with cynical views on love clashes with a romantic woman. Rating 6.6.
Yevadu, with a rating of 5.8 follows a man seeking revenge against the murderers of his girlfriend.
Govindudu Andari Vaadele, with 5.7 rating follows a man who returns to India to mend a family rift using his lighthearted personality.
Naayak follows a young man who along with his lookalike fights injustice, the movie has a rating of 5.6.
Bruce Lee - The Fighter is the story of a stuntman who gets mistaken for a police officer and begins fighting crime on behalf of the police. Rating 5.5.
