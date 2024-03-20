Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali and Top 10 best Hindi movie songs for Holi 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

"Rang Barse" from the motion picture "Silsila"

"Holi Ke Din" is a must from "Sholay".

"Holi Khele Raghuveera" from the "Baghban" film.

"Do Me A Favor Lets Play Holi" from the film "Waqt: The Race Against Time"

"Ang Se Ang Lagana" song is quite famous from the film "Darr".

"Aaj Na Chhodenge" from "Kati Patang".

"Soni Soni" from "Mohabbatein" is the best to dance to.

"Holi Aayi Re" from "Mother India" could be added to the list.

"Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat" in the film "Navrang" is fun to sing and listen to.

From "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani"; "Balam Pichkari" is loved by everyone.

