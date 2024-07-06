Ranveer Singh Birthday: Top 10 highest-grossing movies of Bollywood's Rambo
As Don 3 star Ranveer Singh celebrates his 39th birthday, we take a look at his 10 movies that broke records.
Padmaavat grossed ₹571.96 crores worldwide, showcasing the tale of Queen Padmavati's bravery and Sultan Alauddin Khilji's obsession.
Simmba, with a collection of ₹400.19 crores, follows the journey of a corrupt cop who changes his ways after a life-altering event.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹355.61 crores, delving into a romantic drama that explores complex love and familial ties.
Bajirao Mastani amassed ₹355.61 crores, portraying the passionate and tumultuous romance between Maratha warrior Bajirao and his beloved Mastani.
Gully Boy grossed ₹238.16 crores, inspired by the rise of street rappers in Mumbai and their fight against societal odds.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela collected ₹207.33 crores, offering a vibrant retelling of the classic Romeo and Juliet set in a feuding Indian backdrop.
83 brought in ₹193.73 crores, chronicling India’s unforgettable victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.
Dil Dhadakne Do earned ₹150.03 crores, centering on a dysfunctional family's revelations and reconciliations during a cruise trip.
Gunday grossed ₹130.91 crores, highlighting the story of two childhood friends turned coal bandits in Kolkata, dealing with loyalty and betrayal.
Befikre collected ₹99.35 crores, narrating a breezy romantic comedy about a carefree couple navigating love and relationships in Paris.
