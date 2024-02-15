Rashmika to Samantha: Top 9 South Indian actresses ruling Bollywood

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Deepika started her film journey from a Kannada film and today she is the queen of Bollywood.

Bold and bindaas Vidya Balan had to face many struggles in the South but she finally got success in Bollywood.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a Tamil and Telugu actresses who has starred in films like Baahubali, Paaiya and many more like these.

Asin is a Malayalam actress who made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini.

Samantha is another actress from the South film industry who has received a lot of love in Bollywood.

Rashmika has become popular after the release of Animal and hence, gained the title of National crush.

Aishwarya is another actress who was first a part of the South Indian cinema.

Genelia is a Marathi actress and has worked in the South industry. She made her debut in the Hindi films with Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Ileana D'Cruz is a popular South Indian actress who made her debut in the Hindi cinema with Barfi.

