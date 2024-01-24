Republic Day 2024: Before Fighter, Top 10 Bollywood movie releases and their box office collection
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Fighter is Siddharth Anand movie. It is an aerial action movie which has patriotism at its epicentre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is all set for the 25th January 2024 release which is just ahead of Republic Day. Box office dhamaka is expected. Let's check other Republic day releases and their BO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan was released in 2023 on 25th Jan. It minted Rs 543.05 nett in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was released on 25th January 2023 as well. It collected Rs Rs 2.40 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Street Dancer starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan released on 24th January 2020. It collected Rs 68.28.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panga starring Kangana Ranaut was released on 24th January 2020 as well. It collected Rs 28.92 crore in its lifetime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi collected Rs 92.19 crore . It was released on 25th January 2019.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the role of Balasaheb Thackeray in the movie Thackeray. It earned Rs 18.19 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil came out on 25th January 2017. The film collected Rs 103.84 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raees released alongside Kaabil. Shah Rukh Khan movie collected Rs 137.51 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 was released on 22nd January 2016. The movie collected Rs 30.25 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Airlift was also released on 22nd Jan 2016. It did a business of Rs 128.1 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On 23 Jan 2015, Akshay Kumar starrer Baby was released which did a business of Rs 95.56 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor starrer Dolly Ki Doli came out on 23rd January 2015. It minted Rs 19.26 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Ho starring Salman Khan did a business of Rs 116 crore. It was released on 24th January 2014.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Race 2 came out on 25th January 2013. It made a business of Rs 100.45 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Top 10 movies on terrorism and threat to Hindustan to watch on OTT
Find Out More