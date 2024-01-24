Republic Day 2024: Before Fighter, Top 10 Bollywood movie releases and their box office collection

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Fighter is Siddharth Anand movie. It is an aerial action movie which has patriotism at its epicentre. 

The film is all set for the 25th January 2024 release which is just ahead of Republic Day. Box office dhamaka is expected. Let's check other Republic day releases and their BO.  

Pathaan was released in 2023 on 25th Jan. It minted Rs 543.05 nett in India. 

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was released on 25th January 2023 as well. It collected Rs Rs 2.40 crore. 

Street Dancer starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan released on 24th January 2020. It collected Rs 68.28. 

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut was released on 24th January 2020 as well. It collected Rs 28.92 crore in its lifetime. 

Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi collected Rs 92.19 crore . It was released on 25th January 2019. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the role of Balasaheb Thackeray in the movie Thackeray. It earned Rs 18.19 crore. 

Kaabil came out on 25th January 2017. The film collected Rs 103.84 crores. 

Raees released alongside Kaabil. Shah Rukh Khan movie collected Rs 137.51 crore. 

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 was released on 22nd January 2016. The movie collected Rs 30.25 crore.

Airlift was also released on 22nd Jan 2016. It did a business of Rs 128.1 crore. 

On 23 Jan 2015, Akshay Kumar starrer Baby was released which did a business of Rs 95.56 crore. 

Sonam Kapoor starrer Dolly Ki Doli came out on 23rd January 2015. It minted Rs 19.26 crore. 

Jai Ho starring Salman Khan did a business of Rs 116 crore. It was released on 24th January 2014.

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Race 2 came out on 25th January 2013. It made a business of Rs 100.45 crore. 

