Republic Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood movies to watch with family to celebrate the day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
The movie Border tells the tale of Indian soldiers facing off against a sizable Pakistani force.
In Rang de Basanti, five young people fight against the corruption of their own government.
The 1998 nuclear bomb test explosions at Pokhran by the Indian Army served as the inspiration for the period drama action movie Parmanu.
In Raazi, a young woman named Sehma Khan, an undercover Indian agent married into a Pakistani military family for intelligence gathering purposes, is described.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl movie demonstrated how, in spite of several obstacles and attempts to undermine her, a woman can play a critical role at a time of war.
Kabir Khan is the director of the Phantom movie, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif.
The foundation of Lagaan is the way farmers evade paying high British taxes.
The movie Shershaah pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, who lost his life in the 1999 Kargil War.
Swades is a great film of Shah Rukh Khan that one could watch with family on Republic Day.
The movie, as its title implies, is about India hitting back against Pakistani terror launchpads after four terrorists assaulted an Army base in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir, in 2016.
