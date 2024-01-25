Republic Day 2024: Top 10 new patriotic songs that will fill your heart with pride
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu from Raazi.
Teri Mitti from Kesari. Truly, its very soulful.
Heer Aasmaani has been making rounds after its release and fans are loving it.
Challa from URI is a banger that you can listen to, this Republic day.
Vande Maatram from ABCD 2 gives goosebumps whenever its played.
Indiawaale from Happy New Year is the best song for you to dance on 26th January.
Neerja has given a very soul touching song, Aankhein milayeingey dar se.
Listening to Bharat ki beti from Gunjan Saxena will make you feel like a proud Indian.
Tu Bhoola Jise is a beautiful track from Airlift.
Thaare Vaaste from Parmaanu received a good response from the audience.
