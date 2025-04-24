Sachin Tendulkar to Mary Kom: Sportspersons whose lives have been turned into movies
Bollywood Staff
| Apr 24, 2025
Sachin: A Billion Dreams: This feature-length documentary depicts the story of 'God Of Cricket' and how he gained massive popularity
83: Against all odds the Indian Cricket team qualified for the cricket world cup but not many trusted this rather young team as it took on the cricketing giants like West Indies
Mary Kom: Filled with love, motivation and packs a lot of punches, Mark Kom is about the Indian boxer Mary Kom, the Olympic Boxer and her journey of becoming a champion
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Based on the life of 'Flying Sikh', this movie is a story of famous Indian athlete Milkha Singh and how he came to be one of the greatest
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: Based on the real-life story of former WC winning skipper MS Dhoni, it unfolds his journey from a TC to one of the greats
Soorma: Based on the real life story of hockey player Sandeep Singh and his unfortunate accident which left him paralyzed after a gunshot accidentally hits him
Gold: Tapan Das, a flawed and stubborn hockey manager, unites a fractured team to lead India to its first Olympic gold, overcoming turmoil and doubt
Paan Singh Tomar: It's Irfan Khan master class about an Indian athlete turned rebel after being forced out by a corrupt system
