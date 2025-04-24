Sachin Tendulkar to Mary Kom: Sportspersons whose lives have been turned into movies

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2025

Sachin: A Billion Dreams: This feature-length documentary depicts the story of 'God Of Cricket' and how he gained massive popularity

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

83: Against all odds the Indian Cricket team qualified for the cricket world cup but not many trusted this rather young team as it took on the cricketing giants like West Indies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom: Filled with love, motivation and packs a lot of punches, Mark Kom is about the Indian boxer Mary Kom, the Olympic Boxer and her journey of becoming a champion

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Based on the life of 'Flying Sikh', this movie is a story of famous Indian athlete Milkha Singh and how he came to be one of the greatest

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: Based on the real-life story of former WC winning skipper MS Dhoni, it unfolds his journey from a TC to one of the greats

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorma: Based on the real life story of hockey player Sandeep Singh and his unfortunate accident which left him paralyzed after a gunshot accidentally hits him

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gold: Tapan Das, a flawed and stubborn hockey manager, unites a fractured team to lead India to its first Olympic gold, overcoming turmoil and doubt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paan Singh Tomar: It's Irfan Khan master class about an Indian athlete turned rebel after being forced out by a corrupt system

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: At Eighteen to School 2013; TOP 10 Korean teen dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

 

 Find Out More