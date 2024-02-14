Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand and other Top 10 actor-director collaborations to look out for in 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen together once again in much-awaited Singham Again.
Ali Abbas Zafar will direct Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sudha Kongara will helm the direction of Sarfira, the next Akshay Kumar movie.
Sukumar and Allu Arjun will be seen together for upcoming blockbuster Pushpa 2.
Kalees will make a comeback in direction after 5 years with Varun Dhawan movie Baby John.
Director Nag Ashwin will be behind Kalki 2898 AD which features Prabhas in the key role.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee will be behind the next iteration of the movie as well with Kartik Aaryan.
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha will helm the direction of Yodha which will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the key role.
Kabir Khan will direct Chandu Champion, a sports drama featuring Kartik Aaryan.
Anurag Basu is all set to direct Metro… In Dino which is set to have an ensemble star cast, featuring Sara Ali Khan and others.
