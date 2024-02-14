Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand and other Top 10 actor-director collaborations to look out for in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen together once again in much-awaited Singham Again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Abbas Zafar will direct Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sudha Kongara will helm the direction of Sarfira, the next Akshay Kumar movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen together once again in much-awaited Singham Again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sukumar and Allu Arjun will be seen together for upcoming blockbuster Pushpa 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalees will make a comeback in direction after 5 years with Varun Dhawan movie Baby John.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director Nag Ashwin will be behind Kalki 2898 AD which features Prabhas in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee will be behind the next iteration of the movie as well with Kartik Aaryan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha will helm the direction of Yodha which will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Khan will direct Chandu Champion, a sports drama featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Basu is all set to direct Metro… In Dino which is set to have an ensemble star cast, featuring Sara Ali Khan and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All the latest updates about the big fat shaadi

 

 Find Out More