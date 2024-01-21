Salaar and other Top 10 movies with cliffhanger endings that have fans waiting for more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Salaar is one of the latest releases on Netflix. The movie had a cliffhanger ending. Prithviraj's Vardha announces Deva as his Salaar.
On the other hand, it is revealed that Deva is Dhaara's son, a Shouryaanga tribesman who survived the massacre at Vardha's father's hand.
Andhadhun has one of the best cliffhangers. Akash tells his version of the story of what happened and seemingly hints at getting his eyesight back as he knocks the can out of his way.
Towards the end of Drishyam, we learn that Vijay had hidden the body of Meera's son underneath the unfinished Police Station.
PK saw Ranbir Kapoor as an alien landing on Earth with PK.
Pushpa saw Shekhawat in revenge mode. A sequel is set to release on 15th August. It will see Pushpa vs Shekhawat.
Chandni Chowk To China saw end credits showing an African tribe approaching Akshay for help. It is said the makers were planning a sequel but dropped the idea after the film flopped.
Go Goa Goa also had a cliffhanger ending and it was said that the makers were planning a sequel but fans are still waiting.
At the end of Stree, we see Shraddha Kapoor getting the hair of Stree and merging it with her own, implying that she's a witch.
Stree 2 is in the making and the filming has already begun. The movie is scheduled to be released this year.
Pizza starring Vijay Sethupathi implies that there is a spirit of Nithya for real which locks Michael inside the bungalow.
Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara was the question of the year before SS Rajamouli dropped Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, It was the best cliffhanger!
