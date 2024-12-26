Wanted, Tere Naam and others: 8 Salman Khan movies that are remake of South movies

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024

Salman Khan's Wanted is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu.

Tere Naam is a remake of Vikram's 1999 Tamil film starring Sethu.

Kick is a remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name, starring Ravi Teja.

Jai Ho is a remake of Chiranjeevi's 2006 Telugu film Stalin.

No Entry is a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin, which stars Prabhu and Prabhu Deva.

Salman Khan's 1994 film Judwaa is a remake of the 1994 Telugu film titled Hello Brother.

Bodyguard is a remake of the 2006 Malayalam movie starring Dileep.

Ready is a remake of the 2008 Telugu film of the same name, starring Ram Pothineni and Genelia.

