Wanted, Tere Naam and others: 8 Salman Khan movies that are remake of South movies
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 26, 2024
Salman Khan's Wanted is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Pokiri, starring Mahesh Babu.
Tere Naam is a remake of Vikram's 1999 Tamil film starring Sethu.
Kick is a remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name, starring Ravi Teja.
Jai Ho is a remake of Chiranjeevi's 2006 Telugu film Stalin.
No Entry is a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin, which stars Prabhu and Prabhu Deva.
Salman Khan's 1994 film Judwaa is a remake of the 1994 Telugu film titled Hello Brother.
Bodyguard is a remake of the 2006 Malayalam movie starring Dileep.
Ready is a remake of the 2008 Telugu film of the same name, starring Ram Pothineni and Genelia.
