Salman Khan's upcoming movies that will shatter box office records
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Salman Khan had a decent year back in the industry as he was part of 2 movies in the year.
Tiger 3 did fairly well at the Box Office meanwhile Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to impress both critics and audience.
2024 looks fairly empty for the star with no official movie announcements yet and his fans would be quite disappointed with that news.
However, here are some of the rumored upcoming movies that he could be a part of in 2024.
Starting the list with Dabangg 4, which is one of the trademark series by Salman and fans love him in the rowdy police avatar.
There are also talks regarding Sajid Nadiawala’s Kick getting a part 2 which was quite a famous title back when the first part was released.
The Bull by Vishnuvardhan was recently announced in which we will see Salman Khan alongside Leo actress Trisha Krishnan.
The movie is set to be an action thriller of one of the bravest missions in India, the full plot is yet to be revealed but there are rumours that the movie might release in 2025.
Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi will be a drama romance movie in which Salman will be seen alongside Kriti Kharbanda, Parineeti Chopra, and Keerthy Suresh.
Finally, the much-awaited duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could soon be seen on screen with Tiger vs Pathaan by Siddharth Anand.
Thanks For Reading!
