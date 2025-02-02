Saving Private Ryan to Schindler's List; TOP 10 War movies of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Feb 02, 2025
Here are some of the best war movies to add to your watch list.
Saving Private Ryan centers on a group of soldiers, who are on a mission to locate Private Ryan and bring him home safely after his three brothers have been killed in action.
The Thin Red Line follows a group of soldiers who face an unlikely battle at the Guadalcanal, where they fight all odds in order to survive. As the war progresses, they lose out on each other.
Full Metal Jacket follows a US Marine who observes the degenerating effects of the brutality of the Vietnam War on his fellow recruits which cause havoc in the camp.
Schindler's List projects on Schindler, a successful and narcissistic German businessman, who saves thousands of Jews during World War II.
Patton revolves around George Patton, a mercurial man, who commands the II Corps in North Africa. As he excels militarily, he also proves to be a loose cannon.
Braveheart is about a Scottish rebel who along with his clan sets out to battle King Edward I of England, who killed his bride a day after their marriage.
The Pianist, set during World War II, centers on a Polish musician who faces various struggles as he loses contact with his family. Things become worse when he tries to hide the ruins of Warsaw in order to survive.
Lee centers on Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.
Apocalypse Now follows a journey from South Vietnam into Cambodia undertaken by Captain Willard, who is on a secret mission to assassinate Colonel Kurtz.
