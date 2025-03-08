My Name Is Khan to A Beautiful Mind and Joker; Top 10 powerful films that tackle mental health and psychological struggles
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 08, 2025
Here’s a list of top powerful films that tackle mental health and psychological struggles
Dear Zindagi revolves around Kaira who starts suffering from insomnia and therefore contacts Dr. Jehangir Khan.
Taare Zameen Par revolves around Ishaan who is criticized by his parents for his poor academics.
Chhichhore follows Anirudh who recites his college day stories to his son after a tragic incident.
My Name Is Khan follows Rizwan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome sets out on the journey to change people’s minds after the twin tower attack.
Black follows Debraj, a stubborn teacher who helps a girl with visual and hearing impairment so that she can explore her potential.
Barfi revolves around a boy with the same name who forms a unique bond with Jhilmil, a girl with autism.
Tamasha follows Ved and Tara who fell in love with each other on a holiday trip in Corsica.
A Beautiful Mind revolves around John Nash, a mathematician who finds himself with a cruel disorder.
Joker revolves around Arthur Fleck, a failed clown who decides to walk on the paths of crime.
Good Will Hunting centers around Will, a janitor at MIT who joins a therapeutic session.
