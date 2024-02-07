Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood actors who did movies for free
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Rajkummar Rao revealed that he worked in the movie Trapped for free as some movies are worth more than just the Box Office numbers.
Veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked for free in several movies like Manto.
Oscar-nominated movie, Road to Ladakh featured Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role for which he didn’t charge anything.
Deepika Padukone made her debut with Om Shanti Om and didn’t charge for it.
Shahid Kapoor was so intrigued with the character in Haider that he did it for free.
Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag received praise from everyone while he didn’t charge a single penny for the same.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Black recently started streaming on Netflix. He also did the movie for free.
Shah Rukh Khan played a role in the movie Brahmastra for free and other movies like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, etc.
Salman Khan had a cameo in SRK’s hit movie Pathaan and he didn’t charge for it.
Suriya also played a role in the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect for free.
