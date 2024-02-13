Shah Rukh’s DDLJ to Chak De India: Top 5 actors who rejected these roles which made SRK the king of Bollywood
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Aditya Chopra reportedly initially offered Shah Rukh Khan's part as Kabir Khan in Chak De! India to Salman Khan.
Salman did, however, disclose that he turned down the film's offer because he didn't agree with the film's climax.
According to rumors, Aamir Khan was initially selected to portray the endearing Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein.
Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred in the successful movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was eventually handed the role.
Shah Rukh Khan's title as the King of Romance was solidified with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Saif Ali Khan was initially approached to play Raj Malhotra, if the reports are to be believed. The actor allegedly turned down the part because of scheduling conflicts.
Baazigar is another popular film that turned into a pivotal moment in Shah Rukh Khan's career.
According to the media, Anil Kapoor was asked to play the title part by Abbas-Mustan, but he turned down Baazigar.
In an interview, Juhi Chawla disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan was not initially selected to portray the renowned anti-hero Rahul Mehra in Darr.
As it turns out, Yash Chopra initially requested Aamir Khan for the part; however, after the actor declined, Ajay Devgn.
