Shahid Kapoor's TOP 10 films every fan must watch
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 25, 2025
Watch Shahid Kapoor's brilliant performance in these films.
Vivah Starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao is an engaging family drama.
In film Padmaavat Shahid plays role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.
Haider is inspired by Hamlet.
Chup chup ke is a perfect romcom with best comedy.
Jab we met is an iconic love story with unforgettable dialogues.
Badmaash Company centers unexpected twists.
Udta punjab revolves around drug abuse in Punjab.
Phata Poster Nikla Hero is a lighthearted entertainer packed with comedy and action.
Bloody Daddy is thriller film showcasing Shahid's intense performance.
