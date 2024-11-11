Shaitaan 2 to Raid 2: Sequels and future instalments Ajay Devgn will be a part of
Pooja Darade
| Nov 11, 2024
Actor Ajay Devgn has had multiple releases in 2024.
But fans will soon get to see in him more sequels and next instalments of popular franchises.
This year, we saw him return as Bajirao Singham in Singham 3 aka Singham Again.
Recently, Ajay Devgn confirmed that they are planning to make Tanhaji 2.
Ajay Devgn will also return in taut thriller Raid 2.
When it comes to comedy, fans will get to see him in next Dhamaal movie.
After the sucess of first two movies, gear yourself up for Drishyam 3 as well.
Son of Sardaar 2 shooting happened this year. It is another sequel feature Ajay Devgn
2024 horror thriller Shaitaan's sequel is also confirmed.
Ajay Devhn will star in the second instalment of romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.
