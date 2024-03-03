Shaitaan to All of Us Strangers: Top 8 movies to watch in theaters in the coming week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
The Color Purple: A highly anticipated adaptation promising to capture the essence of Alice Walker's classic novel with Warner Bros.' cinematic touch.
All of Us Strangers (Tentative Release): An intriguing upcoming film that hints at delving into the complexities of human connections and the enigmatic nature of strangers.
Shaitaan: A gripping thriller backed by Universal Comm., likely to captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative and intense performances.
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: An upcoming project generating buzz with Mandvi Sharma's involvement, suggesting a blend of intrigue and entertainment.
Double Issmart: A mysterious film with details yet to be revealed, leaving audiences curious about what surprises it may hold.
Gauraiya Live: An upcoming release from Altair Media that promises to offer a fresh perspective or experience, possibly through its live presentation format.
Amaltash : A Marathi film screened recently, likely to showcase the talent and storytelling prowess of the region.
"Jhopadpatti": Against the colorful backdrop of Gujarat, this moving depiction of slum life weaves together stories of human spirit, resiliency, and optimism in the face of misfortune.
