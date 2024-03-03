Shaitaan to All of Us Strangers: Top 8 movies to watch in theaters in the coming week

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

The Color Purple: A highly anticipated adaptation promising to capture the essence of Alice Walker's classic novel with Warner Bros.' cinematic touch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Strangers (Tentative Release): An intriguing upcoming film that hints at delving into the complexities of human connections and the enigmatic nature of strangers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitaan: A gripping thriller backed by Universal Comm., likely to captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative and intense performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: An upcoming project generating buzz with Mandvi Sharma's involvement, suggesting a blend of intrigue and entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Double Issmart: A mysterious film with details yet to be revealed, leaving audiences curious about what surprises it may hold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauraiya Live: An upcoming release from Altair Media that promises to offer a fresh perspective or experience, possibly through its live presentation format.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amaltash : A Marathi film screened recently, likely to showcase the talent and storytelling prowess of the region.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Jhopadpatti": Against the colorful backdrop of Gujarat, this moving depiction of slum life weaves together stories of human spirit, resiliency, and optimism in the face of misfortune.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Korean dramas that feel like therapy

 

 Find Out More