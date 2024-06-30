Sharmajee Ki Beti and 9 other movies that every woman must watch
Nishant
| Jun 30, 2024
Sharmajee Ki Beti revolves around the female experience of women from different castes navigating life with the same last name.
English Vinglish follows Shashi, a traditional homemaker who enrolls in an English-speaking course trying to gain confidence and self-respect.
Dangal is based on the true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, who became world-class wrestlers.
Chak De! India follows a disgraced hockey player returns as the coach of the Indian women's national hockey team.
Lipstick Under My Burkha weaves together the lives of four women who seek freedom and agency in their personal and sexual lives.
Dear Zindagi is the story of Kaira, a young cinematographer, seeking therapy to deal with her emotional issues and past trauma.
Tumhari Sulu, a middle-class housewife with an enterprising spirit, lands a job as a late-night radio jockey.
Thappad, Amrita, a devoted housewife, re-evaluates her life and decides to stand up against injustice after being slapped by her husband.
