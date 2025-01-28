Sholay to Dabangg and other TOP 10 Bollywood movies that redefined the action genre
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
From classic blockbusters to modern marvels, here is a list of action films that redefined the genre.
Sholay follows two ex-convicts Jai and Veeru who are hired by Thakur Baldev to help him catch Gabbar Singha, a notorious bandit who causes havoc in the village.
Krrish is about a young man with superhuman abilities, falls in love with Priya and goes to Singapore to meet her. He is forced to use his power when he discovers the truth about his father’s death.
Singham centres on a true and honest policeman Bajirao Singham and fights against injustice. However, he encounters a corrupt politician and decides to teach him a lesson.
Dabangg focuses on a policeman who has a way to deal with corruption. His detractor Cheddi creates a rift between the policeman and his step-brother and uses it to his advantage.
Ghayal follows Ajay who is wrongly framed for the murder of Balwat Rai’s brother. In prison he befriends three convicts and sets out for revenge on Balwant.
Ghajini is about Sanjay who suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything as he was hit by a rod. He tattooed his body to find his fiancee's killer.
Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi is about Akshay who ends up joining a gang led by Maya and searching for his missing brother who is also wanted by the police.
Satya projects on Satya, an immigrant who comes to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld.
Don centers on a wanted criminal named Don, who succumbs to his injuries in a police chase. However, things take a turn when Vijay, a lookalike of Don replaces him.
Dhoom follows a gang of robbers on motorbikes, led by Kabir, who carry out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop and a mechanic are assigned to stop Kabir and his gang.
