Singham Again to Welcome 3, Top 10 most awaited sequels of 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Singham Again will be the 3rd part of the movie series and will feature an ensemble cast.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be released on Diwali featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Welcome 3 or Welcome to the Jungle, an Akshay Kumar movie with a huge star cast.

Pushpa 2, one of the most awaited movies of the year starring Allu Arjun.

Comedy-horror movie Stree will have the second part released this year as well.

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan will also release this year.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai Part 2 will also release in 2024.

Yatra 2 is also set for a release in 2024 but not much is known about it as of now.

LSD: Love Sex Aur Dokha is also scheduled for a 2024 release.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is set for a November 2024 release.

