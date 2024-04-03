Singham star Ajay Devgn gears up for 8 sequels of his hit films back-to-back

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

With Singham Again and Raid 2’s shooting being reportedly completed, Devgn continues to prepare for more upcoming hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again will be the third part in the Singham series where Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raid 2 will see Ajay reprise his role of Officer Amay Patnaik. Vaani Kapoor is set to star in the movie alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The fourth iteration of Dhamaal will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role once again amongst other stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

De De Pyaar De 2 will feature him alongside Rakul Preet Singh in this age-gap romance movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are reports regarding Shatian’s sequel releasing as well with a new black magic angle but the same cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Son of Sardaar 2 will reportedly be based on the Battle of Saragarhi with Devgn in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crime thriller series Drishyam is reportedly in the works as well with Devgn playing the role of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty’s hit movie series, Golmaal will see the original cast come together again for comedic fun in Golmaal 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stranger Things and other Top 10 famous web series on OTT platforms you should rewatch

 

 Find Out More