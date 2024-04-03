Singham star Ajay Devgn gears up for 8 sequels of his hit films back-to-back
Nishant
| Apr 03, 2024
With Singham Again and Raid 2’s shooting being reportedly completed, Devgn continues to prepare for more upcoming hits.
Singham Again will be the third part in the Singham series where Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham.
Raid 2 will see Ajay reprise his role of Officer Amay Patnaik. Vaani Kapoor is set to star in the movie alongside Riteish Deshmukh.
The fourth iteration of Dhamaal will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role once again amongst other stars.
De De Pyaar De 2 will feature him alongside Rakul Preet Singh in this age-gap romance movie.
There are reports regarding Shatian’s sequel releasing as well with a new black magic angle but the same cast.
Son of Sardaar 2 will reportedly be based on the Battle of Saragarhi with Devgn in the key role.
Crime thriller series Drishyam is reportedly in the works as well with Devgn playing the role of Vijay Salgaonkar.
Rohit Shetty’s hit movie series, Golmaal will see the original cast come together again for comedic fun in Golmaal 5.
