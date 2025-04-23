So good, yet so painful! Bollywood films you can’t bear to watch again
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 23, 2025
Rang De Basanti: You go in for the fun, you leave with a lump in your throat. Its ending? Still not over it
Masaan: This one doesn't just tug at your heartstrings, it simply yanks them out. Beautiful, but it hurts
Taare Zameen Par: A must-watch, but watching it again? Prepare to sob like a baby, again. And again
Kapoor & Sons: Family drama, secrets, and that one scene that hits like a truck. Too real and deep to repeat
My Name Is Khan: Powerful and touching, but emotionally draining. We all demand recovery time after it, right?
Kal Ho Naa Ho: Every rewatch feels like emotional self-sabotage. That climax? Just can’t watch again
Haider: Brilliant cinema, but heavy. Political, personal, painful - takes a toll every time
October: So silent, so slow, yet so shattering. It lingers in your soul. Too much, eh?
Devdas: He spirals, you spiral. Pure love, pure pain, and zero recovery after that last frame.
Black: Rani and Amitabh were phenomenal, but it's a rough emotional ride. Not for a casual evening
