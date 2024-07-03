Sonam Bajwa, Jasmin Bhasin, Neeru Bajwa and other Top 8 Punjabi actresses who are winning our hearts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2024

Himanshi Khurana: Eye-catching appearances and powerful acting in movies and music videos.

Shehnaaz Gill: Especially in reality TV and movies, she has a vibrant personality and relatability.

Sargun Mehta: A charming personality on cinema and a gifted actor who has received several honors.

Surveen Chawla: Audacious acting decisions that never fail to dazzle viewers.

Mahie Gill: Powerful and subtle performances that are well-received by the public and critics alike.

Strong performances and unwavering devotion to the Punjabi cinema business characterize Neeru Bajwa.

Sonam Bajwa: A captivating presence and adaptable acting abilities in Punjabi movies.

Jasmin Bhasin: endearing roles in movies and television, bubbly personality.

