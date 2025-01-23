Sonny Boy, Hell Girl and other top 10 most underrated anime that are worth watching
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2025
Take a look at the anime series and movies that may not have been extremely popular, but are worth watching.
Eden of the East revolves around Saki, a student who meets an amnesiac man, Akira in Washington DC, who possesses a gun, despite his lack of memory.
Sonny Boy focuses on a group of students who are suddenly transported to another dimension where some of them gain supernatural powers.
Mushi-Shi is about Ginko a man who dedicates himself to solve problems caused by supernatural creatures called Mushi.
Hell Girl is about Enma Ai ‘Girl From Hell’ who will take revenge based on the grudges for the people who had posted on a mysterious web page.
My Roommate Is a Cat is about a shy novelist who adopts a stray cat. It describes the happiness of living together from different perspectives.
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day is about Menma’s death, and how her childhood friends reunite to fulfil her last wish.
Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit is about Chagum, the crown prince who is born with an ancient water spirit inside him. The emperor sends to kill the child but the empress hires a warrior to protect him.
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits focuses on Aoi, a student who has the ability to see supernatural creatures, travels to the spirit realm and works to pay off her grandfather’s debt.
Paranoia Agent is about an elementary school kid known as Lil' Slugger who attacks people with his bent, golden bat.
Flowers of Evil is about a school student named Takao caught stealing gym clothes of his crush by a fellow student Sawa. Later, Sawa blackmails Takao.
