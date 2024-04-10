Srikanth: All about the real Srikanth Bolla who Rajkummar Rao plays in the movie

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Rajkummar Rao is coming up with a heartwarming tale and example of the human spirit and determination, Srikanth Bolla in his biopic, Srikanth. 

The movie follows the trials and triumphs of Srikanth, a visually impaired man who went on to become a successful industrialist.  

Let's get to know more about Srikanth. He was visually impaired by birth. 

Life in India becomes stagnant when you are visually impaired. But not with Srikanth. His parents supported his dream of getting an education.

Srikanth was denied to sit for an engineering entrance exam because of his impaired vision. He has scored 98 per cent on his 12th boards and yet denied the entrance test. 

Srikanth wanted to study in IIT. With determination and willpower, he got an admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

To help people with different disabilities, Srikanth started the Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities in 2011. They not only educate but also help people with physical disabilities to lead normal independent lives.  

He founded Bollant Industries in 2012 which provides eco-friendly packaging solutions. The company employees physically challenged people. 

Ratan Tata also funded Bollant Industries after learning about the hard work, dedication and motivation of Srikanth. 

In 2017, he was listed in Forbes Magazine's 30 under 30 list. 

Srikanth got married to Swathi in April 2022. A couple of days ago, they welcomed a baby girl.

Srikanth joined the lead India 2020: The Second National Youth Movement started by Dr ABJ Abdul Kalam. It aimed at eradicating poverty and illiteracy.  

Srikanth's exemplary human spirit that didn't let his physical disability overrule his life can be watched on the big screens on 10th May.  

